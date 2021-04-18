The Marilyn Manson impersonator gave up I am, great battles, great celebrities, which left his followers very sorry. Faced with this surprising event, Mauri Stern, a member of the jury table, decided to pronounce himself through his social networks.

In its Instagram, the former Magneto member regretted that Mike bravo You have decided to step aside for family reasons and took the opportunity to express your good wishes. “Mike dear, you know we always wish you the best. We will miss you. Take care of yourself and your precious family ”, wrote the Mexican producer as well.

Mauri Stern accompanied his message with a video of the presentation of “Sweet dreams” that ‘Marilyn Manson’ and Gaona performed on the program.

Let us remember that, in the last edition of I am, great battles, great celebrities, it was indicated that ‘Marilyn Manson’ resigned because two more people in his family became ill and he wants to be with them to help them. “Mike will always have the doors of I am so that he can come back when he sees fit. We are here for you and we will always support you, ”said Adolfo Aguilar.

Mauri Stern asked ‘Marilyn Manson’ for more humility

In the penultimate edition of I am, great battles, great celebrities, Mauri Stern caught the attention of the Marilyn Manson impersonator for his attitude towards Gaona and the other participants on the show.

“You have to put your feet on the ground a little more, observe your co-workers a little more, connect, feel, we are talking about communication”,

