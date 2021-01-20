Mauri Stern has become the most controversial jury of I am, great battles. Throughout the contest, the Mexican music producer has severely criticized some participants and praised others, including Mike Bravo, the Marilyn Manson impersonator.

On January 16, the former Magneto member celebrated his birthday and ‘Mon Laferte’ sang the classic “Happy birthday” to him. In the same way, last Tuesday, ‘Marilyn Manson’ He surprised him with a video singing the same song, but with his characteristic style.

“Well, he listened to me and he fulfilled me, the great Mike Bravo singing to this mother **** Happy birthday!”, Wrote the jury of Yo soy on his Instagram, next to the clip.

Mauri Stern thanks Marilyn Manson impersonator for birthday greeting

Mauri Stern He also took this opportunity to ask Mike Bravo to be encouraged to enter the competition of I am, great battles in search of his revenge, because, as it is remembered, he did not manage to reach the final stretch of I am, season 28.

“What a beauty, we are waiting for you, king without a crown, Manson”, were the emotional words of the musician to the popular artist who plays the eccentric ‘Marilyn Manson’.

Marilyn Manson is removed from I am

On January 2, the final of I am, season 28, in which the imitators of Celia Cruz, Marilyn Manson, Cecilia Bracamonte, Amanda Miguel and Il Volo participated.

Despite great support from the public, ‘Marilyn Manson’ was eliminated from the competition before the final round, in which ‘Il Volo’ was the winner.

