During the last edition of Women in command, Mauri Stern and Maricarmen Marin they starred in the sequence “I can’t stand”, where both jurors of I am, great battles manifested the things that bothered them about the other.

True to style, Mauri Stern he got ahead of the game and sent a phrase to Maricarmen Marín: “I can’t bear to be told (with Katia Palma) sister, friend, woman.”

“Just like you can’t stand my ‘sister, friend and wife’. I can’t stand Mauri who is all the time ‘Tony, Tony, Tony (referring to the Mexican’s friendship with Tony Succar) ”, the cumbia singer replied.

In the middle of the game, the former member of Magneto pointed out that he can no longer bear to call his colleague ‘The sweet little princess’, since for him, she does not have anything of a princess.

“I can’t stand that lie. She has nothing of a princess (…) There is one more thing that I cannot bear about you: that with your angelic voice you tell the bad singers ‘you can’ ”, commented the Mexican. In the return, Maricarmen Marin He complained that he had not taught him the choreography of “40 degrees.”

At the end, Mauri Stern surprised to reveal that he can’t stand that Maricarmen Marin be the most beloved of the jury of I am, great battles.

“She is the most beloved of us all. She is the one they love the most from the jury and I can’t stand that. I can’t stand that everyone wants MaricarmenIt’s the good one ”, he concluded.

