The copycat Luis Enrique He returned to I am, great battles this Tuesday, February 9, to recover his consecrated chair.

In the recent edition of the reality show, Cheo came to the set of Latina to challenge Daniel Córdoba, who plays Bad Bunny. The character of the salsero sang “My world”, while the ‘Bad Rabbit’ intoned “She is quiet.”

“We hope I do well in this presentation,” said ‘Luis Enrique’ before his performance. However, he failed to convince the jury, especially Mauri Stern.

“I still like Cheo. You’re still good vibes, you’re still singing well, but you rushed to come to us. You are still cheo”Said the Magneto member.

“Truly, I understand adversity. It is there where one believes and learns. But every artist has his time. This is not your time to be a great Luis Enrique. You have to work a lot more. I’m sorry, you are a great singer, but we are imitating ”, the Mexican jury declared.

The previous time, Cheo challenged ‘Yuri’. After two battles with the singer, he was finally out of the competition.

I am is renewed

From Saturday February 13, the imitation reality show will have radical changes in its format.

The Latina space will present Great battles, great celebrities, edition where the characterizers will share the stage with prominent artists of the medium.

Susan Ochoa, Amy Gutiérrez, Jean Paul Strauss and Shantall are some of the figures that will appear.

