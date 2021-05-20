An emotional moment was lived tonight on the stage of I am, new generation during the presentation of ‘Laura Pausini’.

The impersonator came to the competition in search of the long-awaited armchair for consecrated people and challenged ‘Pedrito Fernandez’; however, his presentation was so moving that it moved Mauri Stern.

Fiorella Caballero, who plays the Italian singer, shone on stage when she performed the song “In exchange no.” After his performance, the former Magneto member showed his emotion.

Given this, the participant revealed that this song has great meaning for her because it reminds her of her grandfather, who died recently.

“When an artist connects with the emotional part it is when you open my heart and there is no rule, that is what you achieved today. Now I understand the inspiration (…), the story is known (from the song). This is one you wrote to your grandmother. When an artist manages to connect with the authentic part, it is where we can only thank you for being here ”, He expressed

“You put your heart (…). I only thank you for opening your heart and giving us that gift to all the people of Peru, that we are losing people, that we have to stop it and that this song cannot but move. So cheer up the whole country. Thank you I love you”, He added.

I am, latest news:

