Season 30 of Yo soy brought young talents, who show their best imitation gala after gala. This Friday was presented ‘Kurt Cobain’ on stage with the song “Smells like teen spirit”.

The interpretation of the young characterizer did not convince the jury. They, in the return, made some observations about the character. As appreciated, Marco Stefanno couldn’t control his nerves during the performance.

After the show, Maricarmen Marín took the floor to give her appreciation and leave some recommendations. “It is normal to feel nervous, the point is that we do not notice the nerves. You have done some things that the jury asked you to do, ”he said at the beginning.

“What I have to tell you is that we have worked more on the action and not the form. You’ve played the guitar, you’ve moved your head, but I have not felt that it was really born of you “Added the member of the jury.

Mauri Stern on the interpretive level of ‘Kurt Cobain’

For his part, Mauri Stern decided to advise him to improve some interpretive aspects in his next presentations.

“You have to understand one thing, Kurt Cobain and all this generation X come from a place, almost punk, that they are worth what people think of them,” he said.

“This is very important because you do not need approval, but to get into character . (…) Whatever you are experiencing right now, use your shyness to your advantage ”, emphasized the music producer.

