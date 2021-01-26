After the heartbreaking duel between ‘José José’ and ‘Demi Lovato’ in I am, great battles, Mauri Stern commented on the performance of the impersonator of the ‘Prince of Song’.

Although Tony Succar, Maricarmen Marín and Katia Palma praised the participant without objection, the former Magneto member did not agree with the interpretation of “Desesperado” that he executed Carlos Burga.

“Your performance does not feel spectacular, but I understand why they think it is … You can make a great presentation … I’m going to explain it to you,” he said, addressing the participant and his fellow jury members in Yo soy.

According to Mauri Stern, the impersonator still needs to work on his breathing technique to reach the level of the original artist. “José José is the master of breathing. If you watch the original video, he won’t be blown away. There you are going to say that you did not arrive with the strength of José José. Your breathing was not perfect, it was almost perfect, but I need it perfect, “he said.

Likewise, the controversial jury of I am, great battles commented that Carlos Burga has a more nasal tone of voice than the real one Jose jose, so you must correct that detail.

“I can’t forgive you for that either. I want excellence. I need to see that José José that you have, who excites me, ”stated Mauri, making it clear that, despite the criticism, he has his hopes pinned on Carlos Burga.

It should be noted that, after the jury’s evaluation, the José José impersonator was the winner and took the place of ‘Demi Lovato’ in the gallery of consecrated people.

