This Wednesday, May 5, during his presentation at I am, Javier Zevallos, the imitator of Beto Cuevas, he performed the song “Double Opposite” and dazzled on stage, as the entire jury congratulated him on his excellent performance.

In front of the jury, he wore dark glasses and casual hair just like the original singer. At the end of the show, Ángel Lopez and Maricarmen Marín agreed with his opinions, as they said that at the beginning they doubted his presentation a bit but then it improved.

The jury that praised him the most was Mauri Stern. “You’ve really paid attention, you look like a rock star. This is the Beto Cuevas that I would go to see in concert and pay a ticket. Fine, brother, but don’t trust yourself. The timbre and nuance was something new that he just presented to us. That’s what just hit us, ”he said.

Regarding his presentation, Chrsitian Rivero asked him how he felt on stage. “As I just said in the video, I am very far from my family, but I do not want to go into details because it is very strong and intimate.”

And added sadly: “I want to tell you that I miss you a lot. I would like to celebrate each step, each achievement, each sadness with you, but we are here fulfilling a dream and it is part of. I want to send a greeting to Chachapoyas, to my dear Amazon, and say that everything can be achieved based on work and discipline ”.