The copycat of ‘Axl Rose ‘ He returned to the stage of Yo soy after eight years. This time, as a challenger, the artist performed “You could be mine” in order to snatch the chair from ‘José José’.

After both presentations, Mauri Stern was the first to comment on César Osorio, the characterizer of the leader of Guns N ‘Roses.

The jury of I am, great battles he was disappointed by the imitation of ‘Axl rose‘as their expectations were high.

“Caesar, champion. From the first day they called me, in December, I had a great illusion and curiosity about you. Voice color is something I already knew was going to impress me and you did. But I do not know what is happening in your life, they are very very particular moments, but I did not find in you the fire, the irreverence, the enigmatic. I believe that the fire is in a place that did not arrive today and that I believe it is within you ”, said Mauri Stern.

For its part, Tony Succar He also shared the same opinion as his colleague and indicated that he would like to see ‘Axl rose‘on stage, but with the most worked character.

“What I want to hear the most from you is snoring. Believe me that to be from ‘Axl Rose’ in a month is not enough. I would love to hear from you again because I like the music of Guns N ‘Roses and your tone of voice is very special. You have a lot of potential and I was excited, maybe we were waiting a little more, “he said.

I am, latest news:

