The impersonator of Amy Winehouse, Ani Rodríguez, returned to the stage of Yo soy, great battles to challenge one of the consecrated men and get a chair.

The young artist decided to compete against Julio Cornejo, an impersonator of Juan Luis Guerra, who has been on the show for several weeks.

She chose the topic “You know I’m no good”To surprise the new Yo soy jury, made up of the Mexican producer Mauri Stern and the Peruvian musician Tony Succar. On social media, her followers assured that she would become the winner.

However, his presentation did not convince everyone. Mauri Stern, also known for being a member of Magneto, launched an acid criticism of ‘Amy Winehouse’ about the interpretation that her character demands.

“How fascinating that ‘Amy’ is here because they are such complex artists … I think that in these new battles the filters are already different and I’m going to tell you … I think the character is in a good place, it bothered me a little the bell, you went nasal. From the middle onwards, you lost your character a little, ”said the Mexican.

“You started well, but when you drank the alcohol, I would have preferred the character to have that aggressiveness that I am suggesting. But you are also seductive, captive and have good weapons at the same time, ”added Mauri Stern.

For his part, percussionist Tony Succar assured that he perceived that the ‘Amy Winehouse’ impersonator had some errors in the pronunciation of English.

“I didn’t understand the lyrics of the song very much. I connected with you, but I got lost a bit because I didn’t understand the lyrics. I think you have to polish your pronunciation more ”, mentioned the Peruvian musician.

Ani Rodríguez was tied with Julio Cornejo, so this Friday, February 12, both will face each other for their permanence in I am, great battles.

Mauri Stern, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.