Heart attack week! A few days before the grand finale of Yo soy, each participant has to surprise the jury in order to become the best impersonator of the season.

In that way, tonight ‘Menudo, the reunion‘he performed the classic song “Fuego” and left Mauri Stern speechless, who assured that the group managed to exceed his expectations and believes that they could compete for the show’s trophy.

“Guys I am going to be very sincere as always. This is the act that, from the beginning, gave me the least hope for myself. From the beginning, he said: ‘They are not going to make it, I don’t like it, they have a lot of things that they have to overcome.’ I’m going to tell you one thing, today you are the act that surprises me the most, that I enjoy the most, that I like the most”, Assured the ex-Magneto member.

He also stressed that in each gala, the participants have been improving in their imitation and highlighted their great vocal talent.

“I congratulate you, you have broken all the schemes of my negativity. They are champions, each time they do it better. Vocally they do it so well, with such precision. Let’s go with that fire to the final, champions Stern added.

In this way, the imitators of Menudo, the reunion are emerging as the strongest opponents in the competition and could lift the trophy of the program.

