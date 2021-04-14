The new season of Yo soy continues to surprise. This time, Paolo Ávalos, impersonator of Jonathan Davis, vocalist of the band Korn, impressed the Mexican jury Mauri Stern with his presentation.

For his first show, the participant performed the song “Freak on a leash” with which he managed to convince the qualifying members of the program.

He was the Mexican producer and member of magnet who began by praising the performance of ‘Jonathan Davis’. He claimed the copycat has the potential to become one of the best of the season.

“I enjoy rock and I enjoy it because you can see that he loves this band. We saw from the auditions that there is a lot of potential … What he already has is wonderful, the look is there. You can see that you come prepared and that is very good, ”said Mauri Stern.

He recommended that you try to have an impeccable pronunciation of the English language and that you add more strength to the tone of your voice, as the metal singer does.

“The original singer tends to push the voice and in the end it qualifies the air a little more. You have to ensure that your voice achieves strength and in the end you can qualify with the air … It excites me, there is potential ”, said the jury of I am.

For her part, the singer Maricarmen Marin He suggested to the impersonator of the Korn leader not to lose the essence of the character.

Mauri Stern, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.