Mauri Stern and Tony Succar, who manifested on social networks to be very good friends since their arrival at I am, great battles, caused a stir due to a disagreement after the presentation of ‘Bad Bunny’.

As it is recalled, the Peruvian percussionist suggested to the imitator that he use the autotune, while the Mexican producer did not think that they would use this tool in a contest.

After several minutes of a heated discussion on the set of I am, great battles, Mauri Stern, who recently received his family during the reality recordings, was sorry for starring in the hard confrontation with his colleague.

Through his Instagram stories, the former Magneto member shared a photo of Tony Succar with a phrase where he made it clear that he wants to make amends.

“Always love and friendship before any work difference. Tony Succar, see you later to talk and clean. Don’t worry, it’s a new day ”, he wrote on his networks.

Mauri Stern sends a message to Tony Succar after heated discussion in I am. Photo: Mauri Stern / Instagram

Mauri Stern and Tony Succar send messages after confrontation

Minutes after the discussion on the set of I am, great battles, Mauri Stern and Tony Succar They used their social networks to talk about what happened.

“I don’t want to fight, bro. Good night, “wrote the percussionist in his Instagram stories, while the Mexican noted:” It’s not a good night. Tomorrow (today) must be a better day ”.

Jury of I am, great battles are pronounced after strong discussion. Photo: Tony Succar / Instagram, Mauri Stern / Instagram

