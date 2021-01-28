‘Andres Calamaro ‘ and ‘Romeo Santos’ were left out of I am, great battles, after the harsh criticism issued by the jury, specifically Mauri Stern.

The ex-member of Magneto was dissatisfied with the presentation of both imitators and asked that the consecrated seat that the aforementioned participants disputed be released.

The imitator of the ex-Aventura vocalist appeared on the program to battle with ‘Calamaro’ and manage to snatch his place in the competition, however his performance was not up to the competition, and Francisco Chávez, who plays the Argentine rocker, failed to defend your position.

“Look at the chairs up there, see what we have achieved, for better or for worse, with blood, love, passion, a little of everything, so this (the presentation of ‘Andrés Calamaro’ and Romero Santos’) puzzles me . At this point it puzzles me once more “Mauri said, showing great annoyance at said actions.

“Right now my phone and the networks are bursting saying: ‘Throw them down.’ That is what I feel and I do not know if I am very sensitive, but this puzzles me. This time I have had enough of this “added.

After this comment, the jury proceeded to give their vote where Tony Succar and the Mexican singer put an “X”, eliminating both participants from the competition.

“I feel very safe and I continue to trust this: that the chair will be returned to us,” asked Mauri Stern.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.