Mauri Stern and Tony Succar they have become good friends since the two met on the set of I am, great battles.

As is known, the music producers were presented as the new ‘jales’ to fill the jury seats in the Latina reality show.

In the middle of January, Mauri Stern shared from his Instagram stories a message addressed to Tony Succar. In the publication, the Mexican pointed out the admiration he feels for the winner of two Latin Grammy.

“Producer, modern salsa superhero. My new friend for life (my new friend for life), “he wrote at the time.

Behind this, Mauri Stern spoke with La República and revealed his desire to work on a musical project with Tony Succar.

“I think Tony and I would be excellent partners to do musical projects. He would give me what various producers in my life have given me: genius, dedication, dedication and innovation, and I think I would give him an artistic perception, repertoire and vision. Together, we should do wonderful things, but we must give time to time“Said the former Magneto member.

Likewise, the demanding jury of I am, great battles He said that he had never personally met the Peruvian percussionist before, with whom he immediately connected.

“We are two professionals who are in music, but who had not crossed paths. When they proposed to us about I am, he called me and we met here in Peru, “he said.

Mauri Stern: “I am is not a compassion contest”

Mauri Stern made it clear that, despite the imitators having personal difficulties, on stage they have to give everything to continue in battle.

“Either you win or lose the battle, there is no favoritism, not even because something emotional was overcome (in reference to ‘Ricardo Montaner’), we applaud that as a person, but he has to go to present himself well. Compassion is within us, but it is not a compassion or affinity contest, it is acting”, He told La República.

Mauri Stern, latest news:

