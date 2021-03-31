The casting for season 30 of Yo soy continues to be broadcast on Latina screens. In the broadcast of this March 30, Mauri Stern and Maricarmen Marín received a young impersonator of Christian Yaipén.

He was asked how he was encouraged to come to the channel to audition imitating the leader of the Yaipén Brothers. According to him, a relative prompted him to try his luck with this artist.

The Mexican jury took the moment to share an anecdote about the time he did Magneto casting.

“There are always magical people who show up in your life at the right time to give you the push,” said the rater.

“A quick story. My brother arrives one day and tells me: ‘Moti’, they told me that there are auditions for the formation of a group, I think Magneto ”, related the foreign jury.

As you remember, Mauri Stern He was part of the famous Latin American boyband since 1986, three years after having formed the group responsible for hits such as “40 degrees”, “Vuela vuela” and “Para siempre”.

Mauri Stern declares himself a fan of Agua Marina

During one of the casting editions of I am, Mauri Stern revealed that he likes Peruvian cumbia. The member of Magneto was surprised to mention one of the songs of the famous group Agua Marina.

“I like ‘Your love was a lie.’ (…) It’s that cumbia, even if you don’t want it, enters your system, possesses you and takes you to a place you didn’t want, ”said the foreigner.

