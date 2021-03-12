Mauri Stern is on his way to Peru to participate in season 30 of I am. The casting stage of the competition has already started and many of the contestants are preparing for the live concerts.

The jury undertook the return trip after spending a few weeks with his family in the United States, where he currently resides. Through his Instagram account, he shared a photograph in which he can be seen sitting on the plane that will bring him to Lima.

Along with the image, the Magneto member left a comment with which he expressed his excitement and expectation for arriving on the Latina set and witnessing the start of the galas, which will begin in the coming days. “Ready, leaving for Lima”Mauri Stern wrote on the social platform.

Mauri Stern

Yo soy was the target of criticism recently because it was confirmed that the final of the competition was recorded, when it was even publicized as if it were a live program. Users expressed their disagreement on social networks, but the production indicated that the competition was legitimate, since it was attended by a notary public.

Tony Succar recalls discussion with Mauri Stern over Auto-Tune

During the fun casting of I amTony Succar brought up the strong fight he starred in using the Auto-Tune program to help urban genre impersonators achieve a more accurate performance.

The percussionist and Mauri Stern They clashed for disagreeing with the use of the system and the Latin Grammy winner stressed that he was the winner of the dispute, since days later they implemented the use of Auto-Tune. “You have to respect the elderly,” he said.

Mauri Stern, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.