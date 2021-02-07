Mauri Stern, the most controversial jury of I am, great battles, ruled through his Instagram after receiving criticism for not commenting on the participation of ‘Sandro’, who faced ‘Marilyn Manson’ in the edition of last Saturday February 6.

After both contestants competed, the former Magneto member praised Manson impersonator Mike Bravo for his vocal quality and power. “It is beautifully complex and that requires a lot of dedication, a lot of technique, a lot of intelligence. Regardless of what they tell me about all this, I am fascinated to have met you, “he said.

However, when Cristian Rivero asked him if he would comment on the show he offered ‘Sandro’ When singing and dancing the classic “Rosa … Rosa”, the music producer also replied “Well, my colleagues help me because I already talked a lot”, which earned him being questioned by several users on social networks.

Given this situation, Mauri Stern assured that he did not speak about the presentation of Tony Cam only due to lack of time and was encouraged to launch the same via Instagram. “I listen to them, they are right. Yesterday (February 6) time ran out and I did not talk about ‘Sandro’, there they go: wonderful, precious, great, great imitator and opponent of I am. I love you! ”Were the Mexican’s words.

Mauri Stern explains why he did not comment on the ‘Sandro’ show in I am

I am: The versus between ‘Sandro’ and ‘Marilyn Manson’

On Saturday, February 6, amid great expectations from their fans, ‘Sandro’ and ‘Marilyn Manson’ faced off on the stage of I am, great battles.

For this occasion, Tony Cam chose to perform the song “Rosa … Rosa”, while his opponent fought for a place in the gallery of consecrated people with “Tourniquet”.

Mauri Stern, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.