The new edition of I am, great battles has been involved in a controversy after the public complaint that the Gustavo Cerati imitator made about an alleged labor exploitation.

As it is recalled, Miguel Samamé pointed out that he would not return to the Latina reality show because, according to him, the production incurred in “exploitation.” In addition, he pointed out that in these times of pandemic, artists need an economic support.

“I would love to be on that stage, but there is a moral duty that I cannot go against. At this time, I do not consider it prudent, exploitation is being incurred. I think they are taking advantage of the artists, “he wrote on his Instagram account.

Following these strong statements, Mauri Stern, the jury of I am, great battlesHe stated that he understood both parties (participant and program) and gave his point of view on the matter.

“It is a very sensitive issue. I do not produce this. We are in a difficult moment, in the middle of a pandemic, where obviously some have more needs. I can understand that not all copycats do this. The great ones were very benefited, because they did many galas. Probably, the Yo soy platform changed their lives for the better, ”he told La República.

Likewise, Mauri Stern agreed that now many artists have different needs due to the lack of work, but clarified that going to reality or not depends on each one, since nobody forces them.

“You don’t have to be unfair, because it is a valuable platform. I cannot take one part or the other. I understand it, but nobody forces you to do it (participate), I know that we are in a different moment, but it is a very personal decision. Those who decide to come, I will treat them as they deserve, with transparency, “said the Mexican producer.

Cristian Rivero defends I am

On February 3, Cristian Rivero took a minute from the program to talk about the complaint for an alleged labor exploitation in I am.

Rivero came out in defense of the production and pointed out that it is a good showcase for artists in the midst of the pandemic.

“This stage is the platform that our imitators need to promote what they are doing during this quarantine period, which is so important, such as virtual concerts, greetings, the duets they do. This platform helps them to continue generating ”, he asserted.

