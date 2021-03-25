Recently, Mauri Stern He was pleasantly surprised by the Agua Marina imitators and took the opportunity to praise the cumbia of our country.

“Something happened to me … is that the cumbia. Even if you don’t want it, it enters your system, possesses you and takes you to a place you didn’t want ”, commented the jury I am on March 23rd.

After this, the former Magneto member praised Peruvian cumbia again, but this time he focused on the work of Mauricio Mesones, who was on the reality set as a guest.

Upon entry of a participant to the rhythm of “The cumbia of love”, A theme by the national artist, Maricarmen Marin he began to dance and made good comments for the work of his colleague.

“How beautiful that song Mauricio, romantic, beautiful. It’s the song Mauricio just released“Said the singer.

Mauri Stern was amazed and asked Mauricio Mesones: “Did you compose it, Mauricio?” To which the Peruvian interpreter indicated yes.

“The things that I have been hearing from you, that I have seen live and I respect, I love it a lot. Every time I become cumbier at heart. That makes me happy. Here in Peru they have a special rhythm and I was delighted to see you live with your musicians, champion ”, added the Mexican producer.

“It’s the effect of being in Peru, you’re going to be cumbial,” Mesones responded to Stern.

It is worth mentioning that Mauricio Mesones He was a guest in I am, since the main juries are Mauri Stern, Maricarmen Marín, Katia Palma and Ángel López, who came to replace Tony Succar.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.