‘Jonathan Davis’ He stood out on the Yo soy stage and impressed the jury with his impeccable presentation.

In the April 28 issue, the impersonator of the Korn vocalist delighted everyone with the theme “Another brick in the wall”, with which he managed to leave Mauri Stern speechless.

His voice sounded full-bodied, with more earth. Good dad! I was moved from a very good place. This is the presentation with which I have to stay with you and, from here on, has to win. But that was memorable, captivating “Said the former Magneto member, pleasantly surprised.

In the same way, Ángel López was also admired with the performance of ‘Jonathan Davis’ and highlighted his great talent for singing. “You are a matador, my little brother. You are a compact thing, with great vocalization, with great energy ”, mentioned the interpreter of“ A pure pain ”.

However, for her part, Katia Palma advised her not to trust herself because there are still several things to learn along the way.

“ Take all these compliments that the jury throws you in the best way and without excess because there is still ‘a lot of bread to slice’ . You have the attitude. I love that you have a lot of attitude on stage, but gentle on the energy, dose it. Take all this in the best way, ”he recommended.

