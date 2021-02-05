Since he arrived in Peru to be the new jury of I am, great battles, Mauri Stern’s name received all the attention due to the frankness and harshness of his comments.

With a long history in the music industry, the former Magneto member confesses that it is a bit tiring and complicated to advise an impersonator in the little time they give him on the show.

“In 40 seconds, you have to help them, even if you don’t like it (…) tell them in a direct, transparent and unfiltered way what they can improve,” Mauri Stern told La República.

There is a lot of criticism for an alleged favoritism towards the Mon Laferte impersonator, is it true?

It does not exist, there are no favorites. I can speak for myself, from my experience in the music industry, medals, successes and failures. What I see or perceive is what I say, and there is no favoritism.

Hugo Apaza ‘Ricardo Montaner’ has been one of the participants who has generated various reactions. Do you think he has a future as a singer?

My whole head is on seeing and listening to imitators. Right now, I have a hard time listening to the artists that they are, but there’s no way you’re going to be a great impersonator if you can’t sing well.

Did you imagine that your arrival in I am was going to cause a stir because of the way you criticize?

I said to myself: “If they’re looking for the member of Magneto, I’m not going.” I can’t sit there like Mauri from Magneto and say: “Ah, fly back, your career is going to be forever”. It was logical that people did not really know my career behind the scenes (…) We managed to be the number one boyband based on a lot of work, and several “sticks” that our artistic directors gave us.

Social networks have been divided; some love you and others question your work as a jury

I’ve had it like this in relationships in my life (laughs). I am trained, I am the angel and the devil. People want passion, sincere things, and I promised myself to do that; come with my heart open and return calm. Sometimes, because of my passion, I make mistakes, but I also know how to apologize.

You don’t have to be double-sided when it suits you, you have to have a line of values. Being direct is what makes my heart good now.

How did your friendship with Tony Succar begin?

Like a beautiful accident, as it has to be. We are two professionals who are in music, but we had not crossed paths. When they proposed to us about I am, he called me and we met here in Peru.

Since you have a close friendship, have you thought about working together?

I think Tony and I would be excellent partners to do musical projects. He would give me what various producers in my life have given me: genius, dedication, dedication and innovation, and I think I would give him an artistic perception, repertoire and vision. Together, we should do wonderful things, but we must give time to time.

At Wednesday’s gala, Bad Bunny took Ricardo Montaner out of the competition

The Montaner who took out Dyango, how strong right? This is like the jungle, nobody expected it. We only have to be surprised. (Hugo Apaza) I love him, I admire him, I like his work and I respect his strength of having returned, but a boy with urban music came and won him, he won with the pain of my soul.

Followers of the imitator or original artist must understand that we cannot be fans of anyone. It can disconcert or hurt us, but that night, it did not go well (for ‘Ricardo Montaner). Either you win or lose the battle, there is no favoritism, not even because something emotional was overcome, we applaud that as a person, but you have to go to present yourself well. Compassion is within us, but it is not a compassion or affinity contest, it is acting.

Some eximitators of Yo soy expressed their discomfort because the production does not reward them financially

It is a very sensitive issue. I do not produce this. We are in a difficult time, in the middle of a pandemic, where obviously some have more needs. I can understand that not all copycats do this. The great ones were very benefited, because they did many galas. Probably, the I am platform changed their lives for the better.

Do not be unfair, because it is a valuable platform. I cannot take one part or the other. I understand both parts, but nobody forces you to do it (participate), I know that we are in a different moment, but it is a very personal decision. Those who decide to come, I will treat them as they deserve, with transparency.

I am not expecting to treat anyone badly. When I like it, I get up from the chair, my heart pops out and I thank them.

So far, which imitator have you liked the most?

I was surprised by ‘Dyango’. He shouldn’t have left, I hope he comes back.

