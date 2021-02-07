Mike bravo finally reached the stage of I am, great battles, after his controversial departure from the previous season amid claims from the public that he should have been the winner. This Saturday, February 6, the Marilyn Manson impersonator returned to challenge the ‘consecrated Sandro’ and presented the song “Tourniquet.”

At the beginning of the evaluation round, Mauri Stern was the first to praise the artist’s performance and explained his excitement at having him at the recent gala. “Mike was a destiny thing for you and I to meet, very exciting to meet as people, as human beings. I think there is one thing that attracts us that is very special ”, he began.

The former member of Magneto pointed out that he resembles the participant in that “they are both politically incorrect and they don’t like hypocritical people.” In addition, Stern referred to the rejection he feels towards people who victimize themselves “for not having talent or not developing it.”

Mauri Stern also highlighted the talent and vocal technique that Mike developed in order to imitate “the complexity” of the American artist. “What is sighing with aggressive air, what is the compression of that air, what is going down to the low notes because when it is up you could say that it is a little easier, but understanding the vocal technique of someone like Mike, that you can study in detail what it’s like to compress those low notes, ”he continued.

“It is beautifully complex and that requires a lot of dedication, a lot of technique, a lot of intelligence. Beyond what they tell me about all this, I am fascinated to have met you, “concluded the Aztec singer, producer and composer.

I am, great battles, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.