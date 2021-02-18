In the latest edition of I am, great battles, imitators of Marilyn manson and Robert Smith, leader of The Cure, faced in a hard duel.

Finally, with three votes in favor and one against, Mike Bravo, who characterizes the controversial metal singer, was left with the consecrated chair.

Mauri Stern was the last to vote, and shortly before unveiling the name of Marilyn manson, the Mexican producer pointed out that the competitor’s presentation was a “beauty”.

After the completion of the program I am, great battles, the former Magneto member used his Instagram stories to write about the work that the ‘Marilyn Manson’ impersonator has been doing.

“Yes it is impressive. No matter what (no matter what). Did we want big? Here’s one. Come the missing ones, ”wrote Mauri Stern in his publication, which was accompanied by a photo of Mike Bravo characterized.

Mauri Stern on ‘Marilyn Manson’ from I Am Here’s a Big One. Photo: Mauri Stern / Instagram

Jury of I am surprised with the presentation of ‘Marilyn Manson’

At the gala on February 16, ‘Marilyn manson‘he eliminated’ Olga Tañón ‘and was praised by the jury of I am, great battles.

“Marilyn, what could have been a hindrance with the extension that you are working on in the arms, you used it as if it were really your arms. Everything you did on stage was excellent ”, he commented. Maricarmen Marin.

For his part, percussionist Tony Succar, who during the presentation of ‘Marilyn Manson’ did not stop smiling, was direct and described the show as “spectacular”.

I am, latest news:

