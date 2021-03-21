Exciting moments were experienced in the recent edition of I am, great battles, great celebrities, where most of the pairs of ‘consecrated’ and artists enchanted the jury table with their performances, although some could not shine as in previous programs.

It was the case of Mike Bravo, impersonator of Marilyn manson, who performed the song “The kill” (from 30 Seconds to Mars) alongside Gaona. Despite the great talent that both artists have shown, this time they failed to convince the members of the jury and went to the risk zone.

During the round of evaluations, Mauri Stern regretted that the duo failed to captivate as usual. “I’m surprised, a little disappointed to be honest, about Manson and Gaona, not what I expect and I’m going to be very sincere because Mike, you and I have an incredible and very direct relationship and I’m going to tell you. with great sincerity ”, the Mexican began.

“When I realize things that affect the presentation, that’s when I go in frankly and directly. Mike, if you’re late for a rehearsal, I could be worth it, mothers, if the presentation goes wrong, that’s where I’m not good enough mothers and that’s what happened tonight, I don’t know why that didn’t go well ”, the former member said by Magneto.

Mauri Stern admitted that “he did not love the song” and pointed out that it was also poorly executed. “That’s where we say neither the sancos, nor is it fire, nor the wings, nor anything beats the artistic essence or the song or the preparation, so if this is not there, the rest is fine. Let’s get the presentation and song right first and then we see the rest, I think you two are looking at everything else and forgetting the gist. Be very careful, I say it with affection, really, because they are champions. Not like that ”, the strict jury concluded.

