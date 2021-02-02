An emotional moment was lived last Tuesday in I am, great battles. This happened when Mauri Stern made his return to the presentation offered by the impersonator of Ricardo Montaner with the theme “The power of your love.”

Far from his controversial comments, the former Magneto member gave a motivating message to Hugo Apaza, congratulating him on the progress he has made after returning to the competition.

Mauri Stern emphasized, above all, the importance of ‘Ricardo Montaner’ forgive yourself for leaving the scene of I am untimely a few weeks ago.

“Power is love and not someone else’s. When you love yourself, value yourself, meet again and forgive yourself, that love happens, that is what you are living and what you transmit to us on stage, that excites. Your voice color as Ricardo we know that it is exceptional. You are in that place (the stage), in that battlefield, where you are loving yourself and that makes us love you, ”he said.

The words of the music producer moved Hugo Apaza, who smiled and lowered his head in gratitude for the support provided.

‘Ricardo Montaner’ had previously left the stage of I am in full presentation due to a panic attack, as he later told.

I am: ‘Ricardo Montaner’ eliminates ‘Dyango’

After a close artistic duel, ‘Ricardo Montaner’ managed to beat ‘Dyango’ in I am, great battles and regained his place in the rostrum of consecrated people.

For this occasion, Hugo Apaza interpreted the song “I’m going to miss”, while his opponent chose the theme “If I were him.”

