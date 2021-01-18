Mauri Stern, the new member of the jury of I am, and Ricardo Morán announced their first face-to-face meeting that took place during an interview for the podcast Moranly incorrect.

The producer of Latin will premiere the second season of his program on the platforms of Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

The member of magnet, who has caused controversy for his acid criticism of I am imitators, great battles, is the guest of honor.

Through Instagram, Mauri Stern shared a preview of the interview, which promises to bring more than one surprise to his followers. “He who laughs last laughs better eh, you’ll see,” wrote the Mexican singer in one of his stories on the social network.

In the images, Ricardo Morán is heard saying: “You have dared to occupy my chair.” Immediately, Mauri Stern responds to him: “I do not come to supply you, ever”

In that same publication, true to his sarcastic style, the producer also added the following message: “Suplirte a ti? No … to be better than you “

Then, in another snippet, they both laugh as they talk about some secrets he shared. Mauri Stern remembering his passage through magnet, a group of teenage musicians who rose to fame in the 1980s and continue to perform in Mexico.

A few days ago, Ricardo Morán had referred to the presence of Mauri Stern in the jury of I am. He had clarified that he feels admiration for the work of the Mexican artist. “It is better than I expected. But not only that, everyone’s work too ”, he indicated.

