In the most recent edition of the casting of I am, Mauri Stern was intrigued by the performance of young Gian, who appeared on set to imitate none other than the rocker Axl rose.

After hearing him sing twice, Maricarmen Marin He gave his point of view and said that he did not find the imitation in him. Given the refusal of the host, the Mexican producer agreed, but decided to give it a try, since he saw potential in the artist. In addition, he revealed his wishes to have another impersonator compete with César Osorio.

“I want to see you again, I think no one has pressed the buttons in the way you deserve. It is time that I am see the birth of a new Axl Rose and you can overcome the other (César Osorio). It is the reason why you are here, but skip this and go to the original. When you see it and listen to it in detail, you will realize that you lack fire, presence, rockstar. You deserve to push yourself towards the triumph or cliff. That depends on you, I want to see you succeed and in the next stage, “said Mauri Stern, who convinced Katia Palma to vote in favor of Gian.

“Give it a try. Let’s see what the kid is made of“Added the jury of I am.

As you know, Cesar Osorio it has been for many years the Peruvian ‘Axl Rose’. His return to I am, great battles caused a stir, since after being eliminated from the competition he launched harsh criticism against the production and Carlos Burga, an imitator of José José.

