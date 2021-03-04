The gala on Wednesday, March 3 at Yo soy, grandes battles revived the debate on the use of Auto-Tune after Mauri Stern express his annoyance at the ‘robotic’ sound the musical tool would make.

The international jury’s comment was given in the returns stage after the presentation of Marco Quiroz as the reggaeton and Latin trap singer, Nicky Jam. The impersonator came on stage to perform the remix version of “X ”/“ Another drink ”.

“The Auto-Tune thing is once again sounding ‘robotic’ to me. It’s already starting to bother me. I would lower two lines, “he said.

Previously, the former Magneto member assured Tony Succar that his opinion only tries to be as sincere as possible.

“I understand it has to sound like that, but when it starts to sound robotic it starts to make me sick. Sincerely. Nothing more like a message to production for these urbanites ”, he said.

As it is recalled, weeks ago both juries had a heated discussion after the Grammy winner suggested that the use of Auto-Tune be used in imitators of urban singers. Mauri Stern rejected the idea. This caused a rift between them.

However, the production of I am, great battles accepted Tony Succar’s suggestion and the Bad Bunny impersonator turned out to be the first to use the digital tool.

I am, great battles, last battles:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.