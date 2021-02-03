He cheered her on. Mauri Stern could not hide his excitement upon seeing the energetic presentation of Oriana montero (‘Mon Laferte’) in the recent edition of I am, great battles, this February 2.

‘Josimar Fidel’ came to the set of the program to challenge her for her position in the consecrated chair. The artists fought a tight characterization duel in the Latina television space.

Luis Alberto Quesquén sang “For the same coin”, while ‘Mon Laferte’ intoned at the top of his lungs the song “Orgasmo para dos”.

The interpretation of the impersonator generated the exaltation of the member of Magneto, who stood up from his seat to show his satisfaction. Recall that in a past date, the Mexican did the same in front of the young woman.

“I am very excited. I stood up, I got excited. It is very hypnotizing. People say to me ‘Why do you like it so much?’ For this (pointing to the singer) ”, said Mauri Stern after the characterization of the artist.

By majority vote, ‘Josimar’ could not dethrone his opponent and thanked the production for giving him the opportunity to sing on the show.

‘Mon Laferte’ ignores criticism

The impersonator of the Chilean artist spoke out because of the criticisms against her that asked her to be withdrawn from the competition.

“The truth is I don’t even take them. I do not take those comments because the truth is that I am trying to do my best because I love this setting, I love what I do, I love music, I love Mon Laferte and imitate it, “said Oriana Montero in a previous edition of I am, great battles.

