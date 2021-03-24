At the beginning of the recent edition of I am, this Tuesday, March 23, imitators of the northern orchestra Agua Marina.

Mauri Stern, who was at the jury table, took the opportunity to reveal that he has listened to the songs of the group; He even mentioned the name of one: “I like ‘Your love was a lie.’

This happened after Maricarmen asked him if he had any knowledge of the Sechura orchestra, also called ‘The University of Peruvian Cumbia’.

After the presentation of the characterizers, who managed to move on to the next stage of the casting, the former member of Magneto expressed what he feels every time he listens to the musical genre.

“Something happened to me … is that the cumbia. Even if you don’t want it, it enters your system, possesses you and takes you to a place that you did not want, ”said the Mexican jury.

Mauri Stern happy for the incorporation of Ángel López

As is known, after the departure of Tony Succar As a jury for Yo soy, Puerto Rican Ángel López was announced as the new qualifier for the Latina program.

“It’s already unofficial! I will be part of the jury in this season of I am. Thanks to all the Yo soy team. The honor is all mine, Peru! ”, Said the singer of Son by four.

In that sense, Mauri Stern sent him a message on his debut in I am season 30. “Welcome, brother,” wrote the former member of Magneto on his social networks.

I am, latest news:

