Mauri Stern, who has just confessed that he is a fan of Agua Marina, harshly criticized the presentation that offered a Pedro Fernández impersonator at casting for season 30 of I am. The Mexican producer demanded that the participant only return if he had adequate preparation to improve his performance.

“I am going to help you. You may like Mexican music, but you are not prepared, if you want to help yourself, you have to come prepared because otherwise it is a suffering for you ”, said the ex-member of Magneto, who, on this occasion, was accompanied by Maricarmen Marín and Mauricio Mesones (guest) at the jury table.

Mauri Stern He also detailed that it would not be honest to give the pass to ‘Pedro Fernandez’, since this one would not measure up during the live presentations of I am. “Tonight I’m going to help you by giving you a no, it’s not fair for you and us,” added the member of the jury, who days ago said he was disappointed by the ‘Marilyn Manson’ and Gaona show in I am, great battles, great celebrities.

Mauri Stern declares himself a fan of Agua Marina

In one of the latest casting calls for Yo soy season 30, Mauri Stern claimed to be a lover of Agua Marina’s music and even revealed which song he likes the most from the Piura group of cumbia.

“I like ‘Your love was a lie’ … Something happened to me … is that the cumbia. Even if you don’t want it, it enters your system, possesses you and takes you to a place you didn’t want, ”he explained.

