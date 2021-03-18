The casting of Yo soy continues to receive new talent for imitation. In the edition of Wednesday, March 17, Juan Carlos Sáenz Ruiz arrived to imitate the Argentine musician Miguel Mateos, but received a stern return from the jury Mauri Stern.

The applicant arrived on the set of Latin and, after appearing before the jury table, he performed the remembered eighties song “When you are big.” Mauri Stern and Tony Succar interrupted the presentation, as they were not comfortable with the performance.

“What are you going to do when you grow up and not a singer? It is that to be a singer, you have to be a singer, not sing. You sing and you can see that you like music. You are very cool, a very good guy and a hard worker, what happens is that you are not going to be a singer, “said the former Magneto member.

“Not like that, there is not the color, there is not the tuning, there is not the timbre of the original artist, there is not the attitude, there is not rock & roll. So, well, you understand that all these aspects have to be in order to come to I am and you are going to thank me for this because you can see that you accept the frankness “continued the former Magneto member.

In the middle of his criticism, Mauri Stern assured that he prefers to be sincere and not lie to the contestants when he sees that the imitation is not there. “It’s very easy to say ‘You’re doing well, you can.’ No, you can’t like this. In order to be able, you need all those aspects that are going to make you a great imitator and you are, I tell you sincerely, far, quite far. That’s why I have to give you a no ”, he concluded.

