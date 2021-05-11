The Selena Quintanilla impersonator in Yo soy surprised the jury and viewers with her presentation during the gala this May 10. The young singer took over the stage and received many compliments from Mauri Stern.

The participant Esmeralda Díaz decided to sing “Bidi bidi bom bom”, one of the most popular songs of the late artist, on the doorstep of the grand finale of the Latina program.

Said choice of theme and her performance on set played in her favor and the judges highlighted her participation. In addition, they also highlighted his undeniable artistic talent at such a young age.

The one who was most excited to see the performance of the I am impersonator was Mauri Stern. The Mexican singer even mentioned that he could become one of the main representatives of music in the country.

“ Let me tell you in all honesty, you are a big star . I do not know if it is your time to win this show, but you have earned that you are a great star. Don’t let go of the music industry, you were born for this, ”he said.

In the same way, he recommended that he strive to improve his technique: “Wake up, wake up early because it is your passion. You are on the right track. (…) There are details that I think you can improve, but they are details. If you prepare and keep working hard, you can become the great star of Peru “ .

I am: copycats eliminated from Friday, May 7

A few days before the grand finale that will air on May 14, two of the imitators were eliminated from Yo soy. Although they were emerging as some of the favorites, ‘Beto Cuevas’ and ‘Tini Stoessel’ had to say goodbye to the competition by decision of the jury.

“I want to thank I am with all my heart. It has been a magnificent experience. I take a nice memory with me. To move on, “said the contestant after learning that he would have to leave the program. For her part, the young impersonator thanked the Argentine artist’s fan club for supporting her.

The impersonators’ presentations did not convince the jury, who decided to leave them out of the competition. Photo: composition / capture of Latina

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.