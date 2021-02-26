Mauri Stern used his social networks to celebrate the He has been married for 15 years with his wife Silvana Recalde.

Through his Instagram stories, the jury of I am, great battles shared a series of photos of his wedding, and happy moments he lived with her so far. Also, these images were accompanied by romantic messages.

“The best mom of my children, unconditional companion and wife. Oh, and the best real estate broker in Miami. Happy anniversary, girl, “wrote the Mexican producer.

“To continue with love and health,” he added in another publication Mauri Stern.

Given this, Silvana Recalde He also shared an extensive message of love for the former member of Magneto.

“And so, 15 years have passed since our wedding day. Over the years, our two hearts became four. We have shared adventures, time together, time apart (but always together), ups and downs and a lot of love ”, began the wife of Mauri Stern.

“May we continue to grow, learn and fill our family with love with all its perfect imperfection. To spend many, many more years together ”, he concluded.

Mauri Stern celebrates 15 years of marriage with a romantic message to his wife. Photo: Mauri Stern / Instagram

Mauri Stern welcomes his family in I am

At the beginning of February, Mauri Stern received on the set of I am, great battles to his children and wife.

“See who visited me the other day. Without their support, this would not be possible. Thank you, “wrote the producer on his Instagram account, which was accompanied by photos and videos of the visit.

Mauri Stern welcomes his family in I am

