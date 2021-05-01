Mauri Stern, member of the Yo soy jury, was moved to comment on the presentation of the impersonator of Luis Fonsi, who interpreted the song “It is supposed”.

The Mexican producer recalled that he is away from his mother due to his new job in Peru and he broke down when he said that he misses her too much, since he has been very close to her since childhood.

“I love my parents, but I am a mother’s boy and I understand you. We have always said it: when there is a love connection, sometimes the distance is hard, but you are lucky. You’re going back to it. When you come back it will be as if you never left her. That’s what happens to me, “said Mauri Stern in reference to the impersonator of Luis Fonsi, who has been away from his native country Venezuela for four years .

“I dedicated myself to traveling and being away from her, but when I return to her, I return as a place that cannot be lost. I identify myself, I also miss my mother, but thanks, Freddy, I haven’t felt this for a long time and I didn’t connect like that in this way. Thank you ”, added the Mexican through tears.

Mauri Stern’s colleagues agreed with him and expressed their praise for the Luis Fonsi impersonator. “How nice what we have witnessed. You have shone, congratulations. Continue down that path, “he said. Maricarmen Marin.

