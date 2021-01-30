Mauri Stern launched acid comments towards the impersonator of Karol G, who went to Yo soy, great battles to challenge ‘Juan Luis Guerra’. Following his performance, the jury called on ‘Marilyn Manson’ and ‘Juan Gabriel’.

As it is remembered, Rosángela Montenegro did not make a good interpretation of “Tusa”. Tony Succar said that even though reggaeton artists don’t have as much vocal register, they find a way to put on a good show.

However, Mauri Stern went a little further and had harsh criticism of the show from the young woman, who was uncomfortable by what she heard.

“I get angry and depressed. I tell you with my heart in my hand, it makes me sad for you, the audience and us. There are four-year-old girls who sing better (…) Go back home, work hard, take singing lessons, study the character, ”she said. Mauri Stern, who took advantage of his speech to apologize to ‘Farruko’ for not measuring his comments.

In the midst of their observations, the jury of I am, great battles asked to have good imitators on the show. For this reason, Mauri invited ‘Marilyn Manson’ and ‘Juan Gabriel’.

“I’m waiting for ‘Manson’, I’m waiting for ‘Juan Gabriel’, I’m waiting for those guys’ battles. I beg you, come to us because that is what we want and we are waiting for you”, He indicated.

After his comments, Maricarmen Marín took the floor and asked Mauri not to humiliate the imitators.

“Our role is to get the best out of the participant, that’s our job, regardless of whether we like it or not. All the participants arrive as amateurs and here the school tries to perfect them. (…) So let’s just give them those returns. The important thing is to build, this program has always been to build. Let’s try to get the best out of the participants without damaging them, ”demanded the cumbia singer.

