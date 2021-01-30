This January 29, the Mexican singer Mauri Stern has apologized to the young artist for his harsh comments regarding his performance on the talent show just over a week ago.

“I was wrong,” he said Mauri Stern to the imitator of Farruko in the recent edition of I am, great battles.

The member of Magneto gave his opinion on the performance of ‘Karol G’, when he took the opportunity to comment on that controversial event that shook social networks.

“Now I publicly say it to ‘Farruko’, where I was wrong, I apologize. I should never have told him that ‘he likes to win prizes’ (…). For that, I apologize, “he said. Stern in front of the cameras.

“It’s not that I want to mistreat, but in this way and being constructive is how I can help you,” added the international jury.

As it is recalled, during a previous edition of the reality show, the impersonator of the urban singer faced ‘Andrés Calamaro’ in a duel.

After his show, Mauri was not satisfied with the quality of his presentation and did not hesitate to express himself with harsh words.

“Farruko, do you like to win prizes? I am going to tell you, in conclusion, the prize you won tonight. You won the worst presentation we have had during these battles ”, he told the artist on that occasion.

