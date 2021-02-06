Tense moment. This February 5, Tony Succar Y Mauri Stern, jurors of I am, great battles, starred in an intense discussion in the recent edition of the program.

The brawl began after the performances of ‘Silvio Rodriguez‘and’ Bad Bunny ‘. The members of the rating table left their comments to be able to choose the best imitation.

The musician recommended the use of autotune in presentations, after having listened to the rag’s performance. “It can’t sound like him without that tool,” Succar said.

However, Mauri Stern was against such a request. “In an imitation contest, you can’t do that. You can’t grab a guy, put autotune on him live if the song has to do it right, ”said the member of Magneto.

Hearing this, his colleague and friend contradicted his comment with a strong assertion. “Mauri, you don’t know what autotune is,” he said with an expression of certainty.

Stern He did not take the words of his companion with good pleasure, who decided to answer him without hesitation. “What are you talking about? Do not insult me. I’m talking about a contest where they have to sing in tune and if the urban uses that in production, “he said.

“If this is a contest where you have to imitate and sing, how do you think we are going to put autotune if they are not in a studio? (…). It’s the worst thing I’ve ever heard you say, Tony. I’m very sorry, ”added the Mexican singer.

Behind this, ‘Bad Bunny’ asked the jury to calm down before the tense momentor. Finally, he was given another chance and returned to the consecrated table.

I am, latest news:

