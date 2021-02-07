On Saturday, February 6, Mauri Stern announced through a post on Instagram that he had managed to overcome the impasse with his partner in I am, great battles Tony Succar.

“Tony, always connected and clean! We are brothers, the rest we agree ”, wrote the former member of magnet in reference to the opposing views that both have about allowing copycats of the program to use autotune.

“This makes us stronger! I adore you, ”added Mauri Stern tagging Tony Succar next to the hashtags #brothers #goodfriends.

6.2.2021 | Mauri Stern’s post announcing his reconciliation with Tony Succar. Photo: Mauri Stern / Instagram

Similarly, the two-time Grammy winner responded to the post of his partner and friend: “I love you dear brother to death!”

6.2.2021 | Tony Succar’s comment on Mauri Stern’s post. Photo: Mauri Stern / Instagram

In addition, from his own personal account he published a video of how he sought out the Mexican singer to talk.

Previously, both juries had published messages through their respective stories on Instagram expressing how bad the discussion they had in front of cameras the night before made them feel.

“It’s not a good night. Tomorrow (today) must be a better day, ”Mauri Stern wrote of a twilight photograph of him. An hour later, Tony Succar shared a similar image with the message: “I don’t want to fight, bro. Goodnight”.

Mauri Stern, latest news:

