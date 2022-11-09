the democrat maura healey this Tuesday became the first governor openly lesbian of USAafter winning in the state of Massachusetts to the republican Geoff Diehlsupported by former President Donald Trump, according to various media.

Healey, 51, the current attorney general of Massachusetts and a well-known human rights defender, comfortably won his rival and snatches this important governorship from the Democrats, which was in Republican hands. “To all girls and all LGBTQ people: You can be anything you want to be,” said Healey, who also becomes the state’s first female governor.

the current governor CharlieBaker, a moderate Republican, decided not to run for a third term. “Tonight, Maura Healey has made history, becoming the country’s first lesbian governor,” said the organization Campaign for Human Rights, the largest defender of rights. community rights LGBTQ from the country.

From the position of Attorney General of Massachusetts, Healey fought to expand the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people, fought legislation against this community and worked for people transgender, ensures the organization.

Massachusetts It will have two women as the highest authorities in the state for the first time in history, according to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University.

Healey will be seconded by Kim Driscoll as lieutenant governor. Healey might not be alone. The Democratic candidate for governor of the state of Oregon (northwest), Tina Kotek, is also openly lesbian.

These mid-term elections have been the first in history with LGBTQ candidates in all 50 states of the country and the capital Washington, a sample of how that community has become an increasingly powerful electoral force in the country. 90% belong to the Democratic Party of President Joe Biden.

AFP.

