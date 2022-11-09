Democrat Maura Healey became the first openly lesbian governor elected in the United States on Tuesday (8), after defeating Republican Geoff Diehl, supported by former President Donald Trump, in the state of Massachusetts, according to several media.

Healy, 51, the current attorney general of Massachusetts, located in the northeast of the country, comfortably beat his opponent and secured this important state for the Democrats, which was in the hands of the Republicans.

Acting Governor Charlie Baker, a moderate Republican, has decided not to run for a third term.

Healy might not be alone. Oregon (Northwest) Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek is also openly lesbian.

These midterm elections were the first in history with LGBTQ candidates in the nation’s 50 states and in the capital Washington DC, an example of how this community has become an increasingly powerful electoral force in the country. The majority run for the Democratic Party.