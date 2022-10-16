A sad ending is what the family is going through Maura Corazzi, a young mother who was immobilized after the birth of her third child. Since that time, her husband has fought for a long time to get the care she needed to survive.

This story has moved thousands of people and many have hoped for something different for her. However, no one was able to help her.

Was September 2011 and for the family it had to be just a period of joy and serenity, given the birth of the third child. However, it was only after giving birth that the woman’s situation suddenly worsened.

The doctors unfortunately diagnosed her with one “Axonopathic myelin-type chronic motor, sensory, inflammatory polyneuropathy.” It was probably caused by the epidural she underwent before giving birth.

In a short time his conditions are get worseto the point of staying immobilized. She was helped by a ventilator to breathe and was able to feed on the Peg. The husband in an interview with Arezzo Newsrecently said:

Something went wrong. Probably following the spinal puncture, possibly caused by viral infection, which in turn triggered an immune system reaction.

The heartbreaking death of Maura Corazzi

His family members in recent years have not never left alone. In fact, they always went to her and her husband never stopped fighting to get the care he needed. The young mother was also able to communicate with her loved ones, thanks to a eye pointer.

Also, despite the severity of her condition, she managed to spread hers strength and his courage to his family, only with his eyes.

However, in the last few days his condition was get worse further. Unfortunately, until the sad ending, which arrived on Saturday 15 October. The municipality is currently in mourning, with all his family. In addition, exceptionally, they decided to celebrate the funeral on the day of Sunday 16 October.