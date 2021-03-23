At Easter, the Germans have to go into complete lockdown. Maundy Thursday is even a day of rest. But what does that mean for employees? Free or work?

Hamburg – After the corona lockdown was extended until April 18, many employees are now asking themselves: Will I get free on Maundy Thursday? After all, the federal and state governments send the Germans over the Easter holidays in the tough lockdown*. Both Maundy Thursday and Holy Saturday should become a day of rest – for the first time in the history of the Federal Republic.

Basically, all days from April 1st to April 5th should be treated as Sundays and public holidays. As a result, many employees automatically have time off. However, the federal states will have to define the exact details of the rule in the coming days. There are already exceptions for some industries, as reported by the Hamburg news portal 24hamburg.de.