“Missing. Any reference will be appreciated.” “Have you seen these people? Please call us.” The photocopied posters on the wall of the Lahaina evacuee assistance delivery center are a succession of cries for help. 11 days have passed since the fire, which left at least 114 dead and devastated this city, the economic and cultural center of the Hawaiian island of Maui, and the search for missing persons and bodies among the rubble continues. And the survivors, while they wait and try to accept the pain and the scope of the devastation, demand explanations about a management of the disaster that has raised many questions.

The fire, the deadliest in more than a century in the United States, began on Tuesday, August 8, on a mountainside above Lahaina and spread at full speed, fueled by winds from a distant hurricane, which reached 130 kilometers per hour, and parched vegetation. The violence of the flames took a large part of the population of 12,000 inhabitants by surprise, who had lost mobile phone service and electricity. Many fled at the last moment, with the essentials or less, to find a long traffic jam on the only road that goes in and out of the town. Dozens of people jumped into the sea in search of refuge. Some escaped on foot. Others were trapped.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established. An independent investigation points to sparks from power poles knocked down by the gale. Residents also allude to the lack of water pressure in the fire-fighting intakes, which experts attribute to pipe damage from the fire. And, above all, they complain that the sirens of the emergency system did not sound.

“They say that the way to warn us was through fixed telephone lines. How many of us have a landline? Unless you have a business, no one has land lines anymore. They also say about mobiles. But we had been without power all day, our cell phones were dead and there was no service either. The only way to find out about the danger was through those sirens,” says Kim Camacho, an infant teacher at the Princess Nahi’ena’ena school, furious.

Like most Lahaina residents, Camacho had to make a hasty escape. When he was able to return, his home was no more than a carpet of ashes. In one fell swoop, all his possessions were reduced to his car and a suitcase. “I didn’t notice the fire until I had the police at my driveway. I drove the car around the block and everything was on fire. And all because the happy sirens did not sound, ”he says in the distribution center ―the parking lot of a shopping center that was saved from the flames―, while he comforts one of his students, whose family has also lost everything.

Another thing that aggravated the situation, apart from the fact that the sirens will not sound, is that there was a storm. “And when there is a storm and the power goes out, we are used to sleeping. You can’t go outside, what else are you going to do? My neighbor from two houses below escaped by a hair’s breadth”, continues Camacho, “if the police had not come by to warn her, she would not have found out”.

The hitherto head of Maui Civil Protection, Herman Andaya, defended last week the decision not to activate the sirens. As he argued, these devices, placed on the coastline, are designed to warn of possible tsunamis. Its sound could have caused residents to flee up the mountain, in the direction of the fire, Andaya argued. An explanation that has unleashed the fury of the inhabitants of Lahaina: “Climbing up the mountain, and leaving from there, was the only way of escape! Do you think we are stupid enough to run into the fire?” Camacho protests. “We are a little smarter than that. We have hurricanes, we have tsunamis and we have sirens, but we already knew the hillside was burning,” said Keki Keahi, a member of a coalition calling for residents to participate in Lahaina’s rebuilding plans.

Faced with the protests generated by the official argument, Andaya submitted his resignation with immediate effect last Thursday, citing “health reasons.”

In addition to the silence of the sirens, some residents of the burned-out city have denounced that the police had erected barriers at the entrances to Lahaina and directed drivers towards the boardwalk, which was collapsed. The remains of that street, as well as others around it, are still littered with charred vehicles.

Vehicles burned by the fire in Lahaina photographed on August 18.

ANDREW MILLER (EFE)

“I don’t know what made each access blocked. Some of it was caused by fire,” Maui Mayor Richard Bissen told reporters during a visit to the aid distribution center on Friday. “Our fire brigade lost a car in the fire. They were fighting it and were surrounded. Other vehicles also caught fire. People got out of their cars and ran away. I don’t think there was a single cause to block the access”.

The attorney general of Hawaii, Anne Lopez, has announced the opening of an “impartial and independent” investigation into the action of official agencies in the prevention and management of the disaster.

A questionable electrical infrastructure

Also in question is the role of the Hawaiian power company, which user groups in Maui have sued for negligence and alleged liability in the fire. The plaintiffs accuse Hawaiian Electric of failing to shut off power despite warnings that winds from Hurricane Dora could bring down poles and wires and start fires.

Video recorded by a Lahaina resident shows how a downed power line causes dry grass along a road on the outskirts of town to catch fire. An independent firm that examines power grid sensors reported dozens of power outages in the hours before the fire. One of them at the same moment in which another recording shows a strong spark in the power line.

The company has promised to collaborate in the investigation of Lopez and has assured that it will examine if its infrastructure could have played a role in the catastrophe. As the archipelago’s governor, Josh Green, has admitted, it will take “years” and “billions of dollars” before Lahaina regains its splendor. His CEO, Sheely Kimura, recalled that the company does not have a system to shut off the supply in the event of a natural disaster: “In Lahaina, the pumps that supply the water are powered by electricity. That was a vital need at that time, ”she pointed out at a press conference last week.

But the electric company was already aware that its infrastructure represented risks. In a statement to the public utilities commission, he proposed last year to replace the old poles with ones that would better withstand the force of the wind, and to trim the vegetation around them, although he estimated that the replacement would take years to complete. The document listed Lahaina as a priority area. The firm’s shares have fallen this week by 49% and the risk rating company Standard and Poor’s has lowered its credit to junk bond level.

The lack of electricity supply and mobile service in the days after the fire has also made it difficult to clarify how many people are still missing. Without the possibility of communication, many of those who escaped were registered in different lists, each with hundreds of names. Some officials put the number of people unaccounted for at a thousand. The assistance services are now trying to unify and update these lists.

At the assistance distribution center, teacher Camacho finishes comforting her student. “When I came here to teach school all I had was a car and a suitcase. All these years later, what do I have? A car and a suitcase. We’ll be fine, you’ll see. We will come forward. We did it once and we’ll do it again.”

