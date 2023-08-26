The Angels – Maui County is suing the Hawaii Power Company over the deadly fire that tore through the city of Lahaina, claiming the tragedy could have been prevented if the power had been shut off.

The company is under scrutiny after the voracious flames that killed at least 115 people in that city on the west coast of the island of Maui, on the Pacific Ocean.

The lawsuit alleges that the power company Hawaiian Electric and its subsidiaries were negligent in that despite many warnings about high winds from an upcoming hurricane, they kept the lines active.

“These transmission lines predictably sparked the fast-paced, deadly, and destructive Lahaina fire, which completely destroyed homes, businesses, churches, schools, and historic landmarks,” the lawsuit states.

“The defendants knew that the high winds predicted (by the National Weather Service) could topple poles, bringing power lines to the ground and igniting vegetation,” he explains.

An area burned in the fires in Lahaina, Hawaii (USA), in an image from August 21, 2023. © Mandel Ngan / AFP

They also “knew that if their elevated electrical equipment caught fire, it would spread at a critically fast rate,” he adds.

Videos allegedly filmed before the fire devastated the city circulate on social networks, in which vegetation can be seen on fire generated by sparks coming from cables fallen to the ground.

The county, whose authorities have also been criticized for failing to prepare for eventual fires and failing to respond to the spread of flames, is seeking unspecified compensation from the power company for the destruction and damage caused.

“Maui County stands with the town and communities of Lahaina and Kula to recover public resources for damages and rebuild after these devastating utility fires,” the county said in a statement.

Power companies in the state of California routinely shut off service on long stretches of distribution lines during high winds, a strategy believed to help prevent flash fires.

On August 14, Hawaiian Electric director Shelee Kimura defended the decision to keep the lines active, arguing that the electricity was needed to pump water to Lahaina.

a historical tragedy

The August 8 wildfire was the most tragic to hit the United States in a century.

It burned more than 2,000 acres and charred the historic city of Lahaina, which was the center of power in Hawaii at the time of the archipelago’s monarchy.

The flames, fanned by powerful gusts of wind, spread so fast that many residents were trapped, only learning there was a fire when they saw it outside their doors.

Some people abandoned their vehicles on the crowded main street of the tourist hub and jumped into the sea to protect themselves from the flames, forcing them to wait for hours while their houses burned.

The official death toll is expected to rise as search and rescue work in Lahaina ends.







01:46 © France 24

Thousands of people were left on the streets as the city is expected to take years to rebuild. Federal administration estimates suggest the fire cost about $5.5 billion in damage.

The lawsuit comes a week after Maui’s chief emergency management officer resigned after being accused of failing to activate the island’s sirens.

Also Thursday, Maui County officials released a list of 388 names of people whose whereabouts are unknown.

The police said that the objective was to urge anyone who knew the location of these citizens to contact them.

This practice is common after a catastrophe, and it does not imply that this number of people are dead, but rather that their whereabouts have not been reported to the authorities.