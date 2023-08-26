Maui County is suing the Hawaii Electric Company (HECO) over the deadly fire that tore through the coastal city of Lahaina, alleging that the tragedy could have been prevented if the power had been shut off.

The electric company HECO is under scrutiny after the raging fire that killed at least 115 people in that city from the west coast of the island of Maui, on the Pacific Ocean.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday, alleges that HECO and its subsidiaries were negligent in despite many warnings about strong winds from an upcoming hurricane, they kept the lines active.

“The defendants knew that the high winds predicted (by the National Weather Service) could topple poles, bringing power lines to the ground and igniting vegetation,” he explains.

They also “knew that if their elevated electrical equipment caught fire, it would spread at a critically fast rate,” he adds.

In addition, videos supposedly filmed before the flames devastated the city circulate on social networks in which vegetation can be seen on fire generated by sparks coming from cables fallen to the ground.

The county, whose authorities are also being criticized for lack of preparation for eventual fires and a failed response to the spread of flames, asks for unspecified compensation from the power company for the destruction and damage caused.

“Maui County stands with the people and communities of Lahaina and Kula to recover public resources for damages and rebuild after these devastating utility fires,” the county said in a statement.

Power companies in the state of California routinely shut off service on long stretches of distribution lines during high winds, a strategy believed to help prevent flash fires.

On August 14, HECO Director Shelee Kimura defended the decision to keep the lines active, arguing that electricity was needed to pump water to Lahaina.

historical tragedy

Destroyed homes and burned-out buildings in Lahaina after wildfires in West Maui, Hawaii.

The forest fire on August 8 was the most tragic suffered by the United States in a century. It burned more than 2,000 acres and charred the historic city of Lahaina, which was the center of power in Hawaii at the time of the archipelago’s monarchy.

The flames, fanned by powerful gusts of wind, spread so fast that many residents were trapped, only learning there was a fire when they saw it outside their doors.

Some people abandoned their cars on the crowded main street of the tourist hub and jumped into the sea to protect themselves from the flames, having to wait hours while their houses burned.

The official death toll is expected to rise as search and rescue work in Lahaina ends.

Thousands of people were left homeless as the city is expected to take years to rebuild. Federal administration estimates suggest the fire cost about $5.5 billion in damage. The lawsuit comes a week after Maui’s chief emergency management officer resigned after being accused of failing to activate the island’s sirens.

