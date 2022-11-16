Remembering the figure of Salvatore Maugeri, the scientist, the doctor, the man, his fundamental contribution to occupational medicine and to the birth of modern rehabilitation medicine. To celebrate the 117th anniversary of his birth, the Irccs Maugeri auditorium in Pavia will host the 57th Salvatore Maugeri Day on 17 November, a moment of remembrance and reflection for a community of over 3,500 health professionals who work in 17 institutes (of including 9 Irccs), 3 polyclinics and an environmental research centre, present in Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Liguria, Campania, Puglia and Sicily.

Starting at 10.15 – reports a note – with the greetings of the authorities and the bishop of Pavia, Monsignor Corrado Sanguineti, the speeches of today’s protagonists will alternate: of the Salvatore Maugeri Foundation, direct heir of that Clinical Labor Foundation which in 1965 began treatment and research activities, now dedicated to supporting medical-scientific research, and of Ics Maugeri Spa Società Benefit, operating in treatment and medical research activities. Speakers will be Luca Damiani, president of the Salvatore Maugeri Foundation and of Ics Maugeri SpA SB, with the report entitled “Our role for Maugeri”, Chiara Maugeri, vice president of the Salvatore Maugeri Foundation and granddaughter of the founder, with the contribution “Let’s celebrate the past for building the future together”, Giuseppe Fraizzoli, CEO of Ics Maugeri, with a speech on “Ideas and commitment for the Maugeri to come”.

Afterwards, in the scientific panel dedicated to the theme “Maugeri: the vocation for research”, moderated by Antonio Spanevello, director of scientific programs of the Maugeri Foundation, Walter Ricciardi, scientific director of Ics Maugeri, will intervene with the report “The present and the future of research: the European perspective” and Giancarlo Agnelli, head of research at Ics Maugeri with his contribution “The present and the future of research: the Maugeri perspective”. The projection of video stories from the Maugeri Institutes throughout Italy will testify how the values ​​of the founder, passion for research and dedication to care, are still kept and practiced for the benefit of patients. It is possible to follow the live coverage on the corporate social channels: Facebook (@icsmaugeri) and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/c/IstitutiMaugeri).