France is one of the European countries in which women have the most children, but pregnancy and maternity leave remain a barrier in professional life for nearly one in two women. Discrimination remains despite the fact that the first law to protect women before and after childbirth dates from 1909 and that an important European and national legal framework exists in this area. Employers persist in the idea that a woman with children is less productive, and this is how many of them stagnate in their careers or, worse, lose their jobs.

It is this painful experience that an employee of a major legal publishing and training company had to undergo, demonstrating that knowledge of the law does not protect against discrimination. This “e-commerce” salesperson who had always given complete satisfaction to his employer saw himself thus, on his return from maternity leave and as part of a partial parental leave, sidelined from important meetings, deprived of responsibilities, accused of unfounded grievances, cut off from part of her bonus and deprived of her two days of telework. The elimination of telework days is indeed a classic suffered by women returning from maternity leave, the employer being fully aware that the elimination of these days, the purpose of which is to better reconcile work and private life, affects particularly the employee at this stage of her professional career. Immediately after her request for explanations concerning the abolition of her second day of teleworking, seven months after her return from maternity leave and two months after the start of her part-time parental leave, the employee was dismissed for spurious reasons.

It is this case that the Paris Court of Appeal came to judge on January 6, 2021 (1). After noting that the employee presented factual elements suggesting discrimination and after noting that the elimination of teleworking constituted one of these factual elements, the court found that the employer did not demonstrate how its decisions were justified by objective elements unrelated to any discrimination. The court thus ordered the company to pay damages for the moral and financial damage caused by the discrimination, but also ordered three years after the termination of the contract, the reinstatement of the employee in her job and the recall of wages due during this zero eviction. There is no doubt that this judgment is emblematic in the fight against discrimination. It remains to be seen whether the employing company will quote it in its next legal editions.