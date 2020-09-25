The troubles of the Mafia Mukhtar Ansari gang are constantly increasing. One after the other police action has created panic among the Ansari family as well as other gang members. On Friday, simultaneous police action has made it clear that the countdown to the Ansari gang’s elimination has started. Mau district superintendent of police Sushil Dhule said that police station police station has registered a case against Kiran Rai, the mistress of Prakash Construction, believed to be very close to Ansari gang.Let me tell you that Kiran Rai, the mistress of M Prakash Construction, has been accused of using the documents of Prakash Construction Firm, which had already been closed under the conspiracy, to help the Ansari gang get contracts. At the same time, under the Public Property Damage Prevention Act at Dakshinola police station in Mau, the NBW has been issued after taking 5 people including Mukhtar Ansari’s wife Aafsha Ansari and his two brothers-in-law guilty. Apart from Aafsha Ansari, the police are preparing to bring them under the law on the basis of non-bailable warrants issued against Atif alias Sarjil, Anwar Shahzad, Zakir alias Vicky, Ravi Narayan Singh. Mukhtar Ansari is currently lodged in a Mohali jail in Punjab. Superintendent of Police Sushil Dhule also said that Ansari had wrongly lobbied for the arms license on the letter pad, in which CJM Court has issued warrant-b while acting against Mukhtar Ansari against 6 accused.

Santosh Singh, a close henchman of the Mukhtar Ansari gang

This culprit has been Ansari’s co-accused in the Manna Singh murder. With this, four people have been booked. It is alleged that these people used to threaten and stop contracting other people. These people used to threaten to kill the tenderers, as well as extortion money from the contractors. On Friday, a case was filed against Santosh Kumar Singh, Anup Kumar Singh, Rajiv Kumar Singh, Ashok Rai on all these charges.